We have no words...

Holly Willoughby‘s latest look really has left us speechless after the This Morning star turned up at the ITV Gala looking the spitting image of Marilyn Monroe.

We might be used to seeing the telly presenter rocking pleated skirts and delicate blouses, but Holly blew everyone away when she opted for a seriously sexy black dress for the glitzy event. And we mean SERIOUSLY sexy…

Taking to Instagram to show off the sultry look, the 36-year-old smouldered at the camera in the low-cut tuxedo-style gown complete with a huge thigh-high split showing off her enviable pins.

And Hol pushed back her trademark blonde locks in a slick side-part, as she finished off the look with barely-there make-up, dropper earrings and a pair of slinky black heels. Amazing, right?

And it’s off to the @itv gala we go! Excited to see the family all together… dress by @PallasParis and thank you to @boodlesjewellery #hwstyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:15am PST

And within minutes, the mum-of-three’s 2.7million followers flooded the incredible photo with comments.

‘Can’t believe that’s you. Stunning.’, commented a shocked fan.

Another agreed: ‘Oh my God! How different do you look! Wow!’, while a third wrote: ‘Smoking hot!’



While some couldn’t help compare her to Hollywood sirens Marilyn and Sharon Stone, as one said: ‘You look like Marilyn Monroe’, and another added: ‘Channelling your inner Sharon stone’.

Holly wasn’t the only who made sure all eyes were on her at the star-studded event held at the London Palladium, as the Loose Women presenters also looked stunning in their red-carpet attire.

Telly favourite Stacey Solomon opted for a glitzy black jumpsuit, and Andrea McLean, Katie Price and Linda Robson also chose dark gowns, while Saira Khan decided to stand out from the crowd in a lacy, red number.

Meanwhile, the Dancing On Ice line-up also gathered together for the first time at the Gala with the likes of Byker Grove star, X Factor’sand Love Island winnerall getting their glad rags on for the glitzy event.

Well, if this is what Holly and the celebs are wearing on the red carpet, we can’t WAIT to see their DOI outfits!