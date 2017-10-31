Fans are in awe of Holly's striking outfit

Holly Willoughby is almost always a winner when it comes to fashion but she’s totally outdone herself with a stunning dress at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The presenter wowed at the event in a striking lilac gown featuring a sexy thigh high split and dedicate sparkly detail on the top which she couldn’t resist showing off to her Instagram fans before heading out.

‘Time for one of my favourite nights of the year @prideofbritain ✨ ・・・,’ Holly, 36, captioned a photo.

‘💜 Lilac dress of dreams ✨ thank you @georgeshobeika for the most beautiful gown for tonight’s Pride Of Britain Awards. @cilerpeksah_hairstylist @annnailslondon @patsyoneillmakeup’

Fans were left in awe of how Holly looked in the Georges Hobeika haute couture frock and flooded the post with compliments.

‘WOW! WOW! WOW! Absolutely stunning!’ one admirer commented, whilst another said: ‘Stunning Holly. You stole the show 😍’

And one added: ‘Wow so beautiful and elegant <3’

Others praised Holly for being a style ‘inspiration’ and called the look ‘amazing’.

The mum-of-three teamed her gorgeous gown with some seriously sparkling earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and was definitely one of the fashion winners of the night.

The Pride of Britain Awards are of course all about the worthy recipients of the prizes though and Holly was thrilled to meet members of the London Fire Brigade who were honoured for their work at the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

‘Honoured to stand shoulder to shoulder with the heroic firefighters of the @londonfirebrigade,’ Holly captioned a photo with several of the crew. ‘Awarded last night for their bravery at the horrific Grenfell fire… hugely deserved, we can not thank you enough.

‘Also… Commissioner Dany Cotton … what an amazing lady you are, that’s true girl power! Xxx’

Holly and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield were also seen meeting Prince William at the event, an evening she called ‘a magical night’.