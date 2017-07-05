WOW, loving the new look Hols...

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is known for her seriously sleek blonde locks and as a Garnier ambassador we’re not surprised.

And now the presenter has gone au naturel and has let her Insta followers see a behind the scenes preview of her beauty process.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS HERE

READ: Holly Willoughby left completely hysterical after horse POOS live on This Morning

And we’re SHOCKED!

Taking to Instagram Holly posted a shocking pic of the ultimate bed head hair, Holly wrote: ‘You know you’re having a bad hair day when you sit in the makeup chair and @patsyoneillmakeup asks to take a picture of the back of your head!!!! #goodluckpats #bedhead #before’

You know you're having a bad hair day when you sit in the makeup chair and @patsyoneillmakeup asks to take a picture of the back of your head!!!! #goodluckpats #bedhead #before 🙈 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Oh, Holly! Someone grab a brush and FAST!

Holly’s followers took to her Instagram to praise her for quite simply, keeping it real.

One user wrote: ‘this makes me feel better if the beautiful Holly wakes up like this then I know there is hope! X’

Another added: ‘Hats off to you for showing it how it is!!! Too many mums claim it’s all amazing and only post the glam shots which isn’t reality!’

A third said: ‘Love the fact holly is so real and doesn’t mind sharing it #genuinegirl #geniuneproblems’

Whilst others had their own theories on how on earth dear old Hols got herself in such a mess, with one writing: ‘Looks like you brushed your hair with a toffee apple’

A second wrote: ‘Looks like you brushed it with a balloon’

A third even suggested Holly and her hubby had been up to something in the bedroom! Er, that’s a little too much info.

Luckily Hols scrubs up well and appeared on This Morning looking as fab as ever, she didn’t even seem to mind that a horse used her and Philip Schofield‘s This Morning rug as a toilet. Eww!

As usual Holly saw the funny side and ended up in a fit of giggles.

Glad to see you embracing your natural side Holly!