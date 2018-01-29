Holly has changed A LOT

Unsurprisingly, Holly Willoughby wowed her fans yet again on Sunday evening with another incredible Dancing On Ice look.

Seriously, this lady can do know wrong when it comes to fashion…

Opting for a white, floor length gown – Holly was a vision in the asymmetric outfit complete with a sexy split up the side.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The This Morning presenter was also sure to show off her amazing figure in the tight dress which she teamed with a pair of strappy heels and some sparkly earrings. Flawless, right?

But while we were all left wondering WHERE can we pick up one of those frocks, 36-year-old Holly has proved that white has definitely always been her colour as she shared a photo of herself from 10 years ago.

More: Bradley Walsh wins Instagram as he pokes fun at Holly Willoughby in HILARIOUS way

Taking to Instagram, baby-faced Holly can be seen showcasing her infamous curves in a very low cut gown.

Next to the uncanny throwback snap, the mum-of-three wrote: ‘Thank you to @hollywillsclub for pointing out that these 2 photos were taken 10 years and a day apart! … bizarre coincidence…time flies when your having fun and all that’.

And Holly’s 3.2million followers were quick to point out how different she looks, with one writing: ‘Age ten years and look that stunning… goals @hollywilloughby beautiful lady xx’.

Another agreed: ‘Girl.. you’re like a fine wine.. Getting better with age.’

A third chipped in: ‘As much as I loved her curvaceous figure, she looks great!’

While a fourth simply added: ‘Transformation is amazing’.

This comes after we recently revealed that kickboxing is the secret to the blonde beauty’s enviable figure, as our insider said: ‘Holly loves kickboxing and finds it an easy way to stay trim.

‘She even has a kickboxing bag in her spare room, so she can work out at home.’

Holly’s Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon has also confirmed the sport is behind the presenter’s slimmer frame, saying: ‘I heard it’s some sort of boxing.’

Er… where can we sign up?!