Locals aren't happy with the This Morning host

Holly Willoughby has come under fire from her neighbours after flying a Union flag from the roof of her London home.

The TV star and husband Dan Baldwin added the British symbol to a flagpole on a tower at their luxury £3million pad but locals have accused the couple of lowering the tone of the affluent neighbourhood.

One neighbour tells The Mirror: ‘We don’t hang the Union Jack or St George flag outside our properties, so why should she?

‘It’s in one of the most desirable streets, we’re either Conservatives or Liberal Democrats in this area ­traditionally, not BNP.

‘It’s not really becoming of the area. The house is one of the oldest in the neighbourhood, and has a prominent tower. It’s never had a Union Jack on it before.’

Whilst neighbours have alleged that Holly, 36, and Dan put up the flagpole when they bought the six-bedroom Edwardian house in 2011, The Sun reports that it was already a part of the property when the couple moved in.

It’s not the first time that the This Morning host has upset local residents.

Last year Holly and Dan – who live at the sprawling home with their three kids Harry, 8, Belle, 6, and Chester, 2 – submitted planning application for an extension to their property but it was rejected after objection letters were sent to the council.

Neighbours felt that adding extra bedrooms to the house would ‘compromise the character and appearance of the building’.

There’s been no word from Holly about this latest dispute but she seemed in good sprits when she hit the stage at This Morning Live on Friday.

The blonde star joined co-host Phillip Schofield at the event in Birmingham to meet fans and present segments on the main stage with other favourite faces from the show.

Holly seemed to enjoy the occasion and told her Instagram followers during the event: ‘can’t wait to see you all today!!!’

Day 2 of @tmliveevent at #birmingham … can't wait to see you all today!!! Today's look by @warehouseuk shoes by @officeshoes #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 19, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

Keep on smiling, Holly!