Poor, Holly!

Holly Willoughby was left terrified during Monday’s This Morning, as a huge snake managed to wrap itself around her legs.

During a segment on the exciting launch of I’m A Celebrity 2017, the 36-year-old and co-host Phillip Schofield decided to get involved in their very own Bushtucker trial by welcoming a huge snake into the studio.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Unfortunately, while things started off smoothly – Holly got more than she bargained for when the giant serpent got a little over friendly and wrapped itself around her leg.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the reptile then began to lift up her dress as it slithered around her body.

MORE: WOW! Holly Willoughby steals the show in SERIOUSLY sexy low-cut dress as she channels Marilyn Monroe at ITV gala

A VERY uncomfortable-looking Holly said: ‘Hang on a second, look what’s going on!’

While 55-year-old Phil couldn’t help but giggle and added: ‘Good Gracious! Well I never.’

‘What do I do?!’ Holly then squealed, whilst her pal cheekily told her to just ‘let it happen’.

As Holly then desperately asked the crew to get it off her, unfortunately for Phil the snake then started to wrap itself around him instead. Eeeep!

Once the snake was swiftly taken off the panicked telly stars, Holly and Phil asked viewers for their help on naming the serpent – and they had the perfect suggestion.

‘I laughed so much at that boa wrapped round @ hollywills leg a good name for the snake would be Holly, after lovely Hollie Willoughby’, Tweeted one.

While another added: ‘Well she liked your leg so why not call her Holly?’

And they weren’t the only ones who agreed…

The scary moment came just before the show suffered an unexpected technical glitch which meant TM went off air for a few minutes.

As the screen blanked out, a voiceover told viewers: ‘Sorry for disruption on ITV. We’re working hard to fix the issue and will be back in a few minutes.’

Which had some fans wondering whether it might be something to do with the snake…

Eeeek! What a way to start the week.