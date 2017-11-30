We'll see Holly hit the ballroom if THIS happens

Holly Willoughby fans have been desperate to see her on Strictly Come Dancing and now she’s admitted that she WILL do the show – but on one huge condition.

The presenter admitted live on This Morning during Thursday’s show that she’d take to the ballroom IF co-host Phillip Schofield agrees to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Holly, 36, made the revelation after she and Phil had chatted to current Strictly contestant Mollie King and her dance partner AJ Pritchard as she confessed that they’d quizzed her about taking part herself.

When the programme came back from a break Phillip turned to Holly and said: ‘That’s a very interesting thing you just said.’

Holly then explained: ‘Well AJ was saying to me, “When are you going to do Strictly? When are you going to do Strictly?” And I said, “No, no.”

‘And then you were going, “You should do it”, and I said, “Right well when you go in the jungle, I’ll do Strictly.”’

Phil, 55, then turned to the camera with a shocked look on his face and playfully made a dramatic sound effect by saying: ‘Dun, dun, dun!’

Sadly it looks like this deal is pretty unlikely to take place though.

‘I.e. never going to happen,’ Holly added as Phillip laughed. Oh you guys, just as we were getting our hopes up…

This news will come as a disappointment to many fans who had hoped to see the mum-of-three strut her stuff on the dance floor, especially since she had a little tryout on This Morning last week with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice.

Holly had an elegant spin around the studio with Gio and loved every second of it.

‘That was so nice,’ she gushed afterwards. ‘That was like my Christmas present early, thanks so much!’

Giovanni seemed impressed with the presenter’s skills too and told her: ‘You’re ready for Strictly now.’

So it COULD happen one day – but only if Phillip is prepared to munch on insects down under! C’mon Phil, you know you want to…