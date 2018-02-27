The presenter has left her fans in awe of her natural beauty

We’re used to seeing Holly Willoughby looking very glamorous on This Morning, but on Tuesday the presenter shared a stunning no make-up selfie.

Hols took to her Instagram to share her natural beauty with her 3.4 million followers as she prepared for the incoming chilly weather.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The 37-year-old wrapped up from the cold in a woolly hat and scarf and wrote: ‘No snow yet here… still not taking any chances… #wearavest’.

And although most of Hols’ face was wrapped up to shield her from the cold, her fans couldn’t help but praise her for her stunning looks.

‘You could melt the snow you that hot @hollywilloughby lols,’ one person commented.

While another wrote: ‘Am drowning in your eyes‘.

A third added: ‘You look bloody gorgeous, those blue eyes!’.

And a fourth said: ‘What enchanting eyes very alluring’.

READ MORE: Whoops! Ant McPartlin recalls awkward moment for Scarlett Moffatt live on Saturday Night Takeaway

This wouldn’t be the first time that Holly has embraced her natural side, as she is constantly praised by fans for flaunting selfies showcasing exactly what she looks like without the slap.

And, we have to admit we totally LOVE IT!

Holly’s post came just hours before she headed to This Morning for another installment alongside co-host Philip Schofield.

As usual, she shared her wardrobe update and looked glorious in a black pencil skirt teamed with a pink jumper and pink heels.

Of course, her followers were quick to shower the Dancing On Ice host with compliments for her style, with one even labeling her as an inspiration, ‘She’s my inspo for work attire,’ one said.

However, Tuesday’s show was an emotional one for the presenters as they were left in tears after they interviewed Sky presenter, Simon Thomas following the tragic death of his wife.