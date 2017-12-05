Aaaaand, she's done it again

When it comes to fashion, Holly Willoughby never disappoints. So what better place to show off her incredible style than the annual Fashion Awards?

And it’s fair to say the This Morning presenter was looking as chic as ever when she stepped out in a gorgeous black jumpsuit on Monday night.

Going for a classy look, Holly teamed the strapless pantsuit with a black blazer draped over her shoulders – because, y’know it’s December and VERY cold right now.

The mum-of-three completed the outfit with a pair of sparkly heels and a sleek up do along with a shimmery gold smoky eye. Just LOOK how incredible this is…

And after she shared a photo of the ah-mazing look on Instagram, the star’s 2.8 million followers were quick to comment on the sexy snap.

‘Holly you are literally perfect x’, said one. While another wrote: ‘Sexy lady!’, and a third agreed: ‘Sizzling hot!!’. Agreed!

The tell star’s red carpet appearance comes after she admitted live on This Morning last week that she WOULD take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

But only if co-host Phillip Schofield agrees to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle… How amazing would that be?

Holly made the revelation after she and Phil had chatted to current Strictly contestant Mollie King and her dance partner AJ Pritchard and confessed that they’d quizzed her about taking part herself.

The DOI star later explained to Phil: ‘AJ was saying to me, “When are you going to do Strictly? When are you going to do Strictly?” And I said, “No, no.”

‘And then you were going, “You should do it”, and I said, “Right well when you go in the jungle, I’ll do Strictly.”’

YAS! However, sadly it looks like this deal is pretty unlikely as Holly added: ‘I.e. never going to happen,’ and Phil, 55, laughed.

Never say never, guys!