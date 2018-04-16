Holly's given us a glimpse of her holiday...

Holly Willoughby has left fans gobsmacked after sharing a stunning swimsuit photo from her recent holiday.

The presenter posted a selfie on Sunday where she’s seen modelling the bright pink number whilst holding a drink in her hand and relaxing beside a swimming pool – not bad if you can get it, eh?

Holly, 37, completes the look with a pair of sunglasses and a big smile.

It sounds like the TV star – who returns to This Morning on Monday – had a pretty fab vacation too, with the caption reading: ‘Right… time to put this down, say goodbye to all of this and get ready to say ‘hello’ to our brand new @thismorning studio tomorrow… see you on the sofa at 10:30am’

The sunny picture soon racked up likes and fans were quick to gush over Holly’s holiday look.

‘Wow Holly you look amazing ! Love the pink swimsuit,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Looking good holly’

And one even said: ‘Wow ..best looking woman on the planet’

Others shared their excitement at Holly’s imminent return to the This Morning sofa with Phillip Schofield.

‘fabulous holly can’t wait to see the new set safe trip home,’ one follower posted.

The mum-of-three has been away from our screens for two weeks whilst spending quality time with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester.

It’s not all been about relaxing on holiday though as Holly also revealed on Saturday that she’s been busy working on a secret project – her very own lifestyle brand called Truly.

‘So…finally I get to tell you about something I’ve been working on passionately and secretly for a long time… This is TRULY, my new lifestyle brand that launches in the Autumn,’ the presenter told her Instagram fans.

She’s gone on to explain that it will be a lifestyle blog and brand as well as having its own charitable foundation – sounds good to us!