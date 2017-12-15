Holly has gone out with a sparkly bang...

The ever-gorgeous Holly Willoughby wowed This Morning viewers on Friday morning as she signed off from her hosting duties.

The blonde beauty wore a sparkle-tastic outfit to present her last show of the year – leaving fans amazed and devastated in equal measure.

Holly shared a snap of her spangly look – which featured a sparkly gold skirt and a sweater emblazoned with the words ‘golden girl’ – on her Instagram page.

Captioning the pic, the 36 year old wrote: ‘Today’s our final day on @thismorning before Christmas… let’s go out in a sparkle fest!!!!’

Many rushed to compliment the mum of two on her stunning look, with one fan writing: ‘You look incredible 🌟’

Another added: ‘You are so gorgeous Holly 💙😂’

A third posted: ‘Love this outfit xxx’

However, others were gutted that Hols wouldn’t be on their screens again this year, with one writing: ‘What am i going to watch now?? 😣’

Another said: ‘You look wonderful… but I’m devoted its your last day!!!’

Holly and her presenting partner Phillip Schofield will take a well-earned break from the popular ITV daytime show over the Christmas period.

But don’t worry! They’ll be back on the This Morning couch in the New Year from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

This Morning will continue to air in the run up to Christmas, with husband and wife duo Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes taking on the role of hosts from Monday 17 to Friday 22 December.

In other Holly-related news, fans were recently stunned to discover just how much the star and her husband Dan Baldwin earned last year.

The cute pair have both built stellar careers in TV as a presenter and producer respectively, but we were still a little amazed to discover that last year the couple paid themselves a staggering £1.3million from their company Roxy Media, which they run together. Wowzers!