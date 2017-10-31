Wow. Just wow.

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield totally outdid themselves this Halloween when they transformed into a real life unicorn (if unicorns existed that is) and a scary Game of Thrones character.

During a very special spooky edition of TM on Tuesday, Holly could barely contain her excitement when she teased fans that her and co-host Phil would be dressing up later in the programme.

And leaving the show in the hands of Rylan Clark-Neal (dressed as Maleficent) and Alison Hammond (as Ursula from The Little Mermaid), the pair went to get changed.

Side note: How amazing do Rylan and Alison look?

And following a load of suspense, Holly finally came out to reveal her magical look which saw her in an all-white fluffy outfit with a sparkly rainbow tail, glittery silver face paint and a silver horn.

Take a look at the pic Holly posted on her Instagram page!

Happy HOLLY-WEEN 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄. Thanks to my AMAZING glam squad @patsyoneillmakeup @cilerpeksah_hairstylist and @angiesmithstyle #hwstyle💁✨ @thismorning A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Phil also unveiled his equally impressive (but much more terrifying) transformation into the Night King from Game of Thrones later in the programme – and we did NOT recognise the silver fox in his intricate outfit.

Amazing, right? And obviously ITV viewers went wild for the spooky costumes, as one wrote: ‘Oh the halloween special is so much fun, rocking my inner child here. Holly & Phill incredible, I need that unicorn outfit.’

‘Loving Holly and Phil and the team’s Halloween efforts on #ThisMorning #Holly as a Unicorn, and #Phil – terrifying! #Halloween2017’, another said.

While a third added: ‘ # ThisMorning team all looked insane for Halloween’.



And they weren’t the only ones…

Telly cook Phil Vickery also turned into The Tin Man from Wizard Of Oz, while Dr Chris Steele was US President Donald Trump for the day.

Telly presenter, Alice Beer and gadget man, Steve Wilson also got into the spooky spirit as Wonder Woman and The Mad Hatter.

Bravo, This Morning. The team looks AMAZING.