It was a very special edition of This Morning on Thursday, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosted the show from an extra special location.

But while the telly presenters teased ITV viewers about the ‘secret’ spot they were heading to – which turned out to be Big Ben – the voiceover man accidentally ruined the surprise for viewers at home. Awkward!

As Holly and Phil donned hard hats to take a trip up Elizabeth Tower, fans were left furious when the voiceover blurted out that the show was ‘live from Big Ben’, before the ad break.

So, a few minutes later when 36-year-old Holly excitedly told viewers: ‘Look where we are. We are coming to you live from the clock face of Big Ben. How incredible is that,’ unfortunately, no one was surprised.

A selfie up the belfry 😉 #bigben A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:42am PST

‘Philip and Holly live from a secret location, then the voiceover man tells us it’s Big Ben. F**king spoiler alert. #ThisMorning‘, one Twitter user blasted.

‘See you at Big Ben, but shhhhh it’s a secret #ThisMorning‘, another joked.

A third unimpressed fan commented: ‘Wow Big Ben, what an unexpected surprise. #ThisMorning‘.

While a fourth added: ‘Oops! Voiceover man’s just ruined your surprise location @thismorning #BigBen #thismorning’.

Meanwhile, Holly faced her own blunder later in the show, after the mum-of-three confessed to leaving her scripts at the top of the famous landmark – which just happens to have 334 steps. Ooops!