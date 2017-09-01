Holly is FINALLY returning to our telly boxes...

Time is almost up on Holly Willoughby‘s well-earned summer break as she prepares to take her rightful spot back on the This Morning sofa next week.

And we can’t wait…

But while we’ve been missing the mum-of-three and her TV husband, Phillip Schofield brightening up our weekday mornings, Holly has now revealed even more exciting television news.

After a Holly-less July and August, the 36-year-old will be on our screens a whole lot more this September as comedy panel show, Celebrity Juice is back for a brand new series.

Sharing the exciting news with her 2.4million Instagram followers, the blonde beauty posted a montage photo of her and the rest of the Celeb Juice team – Keith Lemon, Ferne Cotton and Gino D’Acampo.

Next to the funny shots she wrote: ‘Say hello to the juicy bunch! @celebjuiceofficial on’t telly 14th September at 10pm on @ITV2 #CelebJuice’.

It didn’t take long for Holly’s followers to show their excitement, with one writing: ‘Yippee. About time guys. Can’t wait’.

Another added: ‘Yes yes yes yes yes !!!!! Yay!! Missed celeb juice on a Thursday’.

While a third agreed: ‘YAYY!!! Missed you lot!’

ITV2 also confirmed that Celeb Juice will be back for it’s brand new series with Keith as host and Holly and Fearne back as resident team captains, while series regular Gino ‘Sheffield’ D’Acampo will also be hand to help out as only he knows best…

And it looks like Holly has been enjoying her last moments of peace before the chaos starts up again, as she took a family trip to the zoo on Thursday and shared some super cute pics.

Icluding this ADORABLE shot of the star next to a giraffe, along with the caption: ‘Last days of the summer hols spent hanging out with this beauty… #lashenvy #chessington’.

N’aww… Now hurry up and get back to the ITV studios, Holly!