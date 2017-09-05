We won't be seeing Holly back on our screens with this programme

Holly Willoughby might be juggling lots of successful projects right now but one is unfortunately facing the axe.

The presenter – who returned to This Morning on Monday after several weeks off for the summer break – will no longer host ITV panel show Play To The Whistle by the looks of it as it’s reportedly been dropped by TV bosses after three series.

Holly, 36, had hosted the sports-themed show since it first aired in 2015 along with regular team captains Bradley Walsh and Frank Lampard but, despite the stellar line-up, ratings had apparently dropped over time.

‘ITV loved the format and panel shows are historically popular,’ a source says.

‘Having Holly as host is a big draw as are Bradley and Frank as captains. But it hasn’t performed as they’d hoped so they are resting it for now.’

This might not be the end of PTTW altogether though as it’s thought that the programme – which is produced by Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin – could return for one-off editions to tie in with sporting events such as next year’s football World Cup.

Meanwhile Holly has got a hectic few months lined up, what with returning to Dancing On Ice as well as continuing with her This Morning duties AND other projects such as her latest book, Truly Scrumptious Baby, which is released this week.

‘Holly is going to be up to her eyes in it with Dancing On Ice and This Morning,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘And Frank and Bradley have a lot on their plate with their other commitments.

‘The regulars and guests did a great job but it just didn’t work out.’

Whilst some episodes achieved 3.5million viewers, figures reportedly dropped to as low as 1.43million for an episode in the show’s most recent series.

This disappointing news comes just a day after Holly thrilled This Morning viewers by returning to the show alongside Phillip Schofield following their long break.