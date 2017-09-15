Major Spice Girls vibes and we LOVE it

Holly Willoughby has given us style AND friend envy all rolled into one after twinning with Emma Bunton on a girly lunch date.

The This Morning host joined Spice Girl Emma and a group of female friends for a get-together on Thursday and the duo ended up looking almost identical as they both sported ‘Girl Power’ T-shirts – we LOVE it!

Holly, 36, posted a cute photo on Instagram which shows her and Emma, 41, sitting beside each other modelling their matching tops and it’s all kinds of cute.

✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻#Repost @emmaleebunton ・・・ #girlpower #blonde #girlynights @hollywilloughby @shishib @ruby1kid A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Emma also shared the snap and wrote: ‘#girlpower #blonde #girlynights’

Fans were totally loving seeing the famous friends together and many thought they looked spookily alike too.

‘You look like sisters,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘This could my ultimate fav photo I love these two an they are in the one pic’

And one gushed of the pair: ‘Dream combo tbh!’

The ladies weren’t alone at their lunch date and kept the girl power vibes going as they hung out with pals including All Saints star Nicole Appleton.

I was busy thinking bout girls…💕#Repost @ruby1kid ・・・ Lunch with these beauties today!!!…god I love you girls!🤣.. @hollywilloughby @emmaleebunton @shishib and Demetz!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️xxxx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

‘I was busy thinking bout girls…,’ Holly captioned the snap, pinching lyrics from the Charli XCX song Boys.

They were also joined by Universal Music’s Shiarra Bell and a friend called Demetz.

Many Instagram fans hailed the group as ‘friendship goals’ and another admitted: ‘I’d love to be at that lunch’

Holly has been pals with Emma for quite some time and the duo have been snapped on nights out together in the past.

It comes after the presenter spoke of being part of a ‘sisterhood’ during a tense interview with Wayne Rooney party girl Laura Simpson on Thursday’s edition of This Morning.

When quizzing Laura about her decision to get in a car with Wayne on the night in question, Holly said: ‘You’re in a car together with a man that’s married.

‘My thing would be, as a female, as sisterhood, I wouldn’t get in a car with a married man.’

We have just one thing left to say – can we come on your next lunch date please, Holly and Emma?