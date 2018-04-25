Impressive stuff, Ms Willoughby!

Holly Willoughby is a woman of many talents but we totally weren’t expecting her latest skill to be one of them!

The presenter gave her Instagram fans a surprise when she shared a video of herself JUGGLING several mangoes on Wednesday and many were left stunned by how good she was.

Holly, 37, posted the clip as part of a campaign for Diet Coke and added in the caption: ‘#MangoJugglingAsYouDo #BecauseICan’

In the footage the mum-of-three wears a casual outfit and beams with joy as she shows off her unexpected talent.

The film quickly sparked a reaction from her fans who praised her impressive ability to juggle.

‘How good is Holly at juggling!’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘is there anything she’s not good at?’

And one added: ‘Is there no end to your talents, you are fabulous Holly’

Meanwhile another joked: ‘Should be at Covent Garden with that display me thinks’

You’ve certainly got skills, Ms Willoughby!

It’s just the latest talent that Holly has showed off recently, with the star having revealed earlier this month that she’s launching her very own lifestyle brand.

The This Morning host announced to her social media followers: ‘So…finally I get to tell you about something I’ve been working on passionately and secretly for a long time…

‘This is TRULY, my new lifestyle brand that launches in the Autumn.’

Exciting! As well as juggling (see what we did there?) this new project with being a mum to kids Harry, Belle and Chester, Holly continues to be a regular face on our TV screens.

The blonde star returned to This Morning last week following her Easter break and has also had viewers in stitches with her saucy antics on Celebrity Juice.

On a recent edition of the show Holly left fans gobsmacked after giving some X-rated answers when Keith Lemon asked her during a game: ‘Three things you wouldn’t put in your anus?’

Holly cheekily fired back: ‘Your kn*b, a butt plug, and a carrot!’

Ooh-er.