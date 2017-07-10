Congrats!!

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe and former Geordie Shore star Greg Lake have shared an adorable snap of their newborn son since it was announced that they welcomed their son into the world last month.

The couple revealed that they were expecting their first child back in February when Jen said that she was six months pregnant.

And now the pair have released the first pic of their newborn.

Taking to Instagram Jen wrote, ‘My boys,’ followed by a sweet snap of their son’s tiny feet.

My boys 💙🕺🏻👶🏻 A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Greg then shared the same snap and wrote: ‘Amazing first FULL day out with the family #2weeks4days’

Fans of the couple have been quick to share their excitement and congratulate the pair, one user wrote: ‘@missjenjomet @greglake Congratulations on the birth of your son. May he have a life of love, joy, peace, happiness & good health always’

Another said: ‘Congratulations Jennifer on the arrival of your new baby boy. Welcome to the club of motherhood, enjoy it xx’

A third added: ‘Ahhhhhhhhhh congratulations 2 u both on ur new arrival such teeny tiny feet’

Jennifer who is most famously known for her portrayal of Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks previously revealed her excitement at becoming a first time parent, speaking to OK she said: ‘We didn’t think it would happen so quickly and we found out so early on. It’s such a miracle to even be able to conceive and you don’t know if you can until you try, so to actually get one in there and see it growing, we couldn’t believe it!’

Greg – who had a brief stint on MTV’s Georgie Shore and now owns a heat engineering company – had previously revealed that he was ‘scared, but excited!’ but felt good about bringing a baby into the world, ‘It’s nice to have a stable relationship to bring a little one into.’

Aw congrats guys, we wish you all the best!