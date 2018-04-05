Hot mamma! Amanda Holden shows off her AMAZING bikini body as she soaks up the sun in Morocco

Just WOW!

As summer finally draws closer, Amanda Holden has been giving us serious holiday envy while she relaxes in Morocco.

The mum-of-two is currently enjoying a much needed Easter getaway with her two children in sunny Marrakesh – and she’s been sharing some amazing photos of the trip on social media.

But one particular post has really got fans talking after 46-year-old Amanda took to Instagram with a flawless snap of herself sunbathing in the hot weather.

In the photo, the Britain’s Got Talent judge can be seen lying back in a black swimsuit and sunglasses as she looks off into the distance. How incredible does she look?

More: Amanda Holden praises close friend Ant McPartlin’s ‘thick skin and strong backbone’ after a ‘tough year’

Captioning the pic with some simple hashtags, Amanda wrote: ‘#andbreathe #holidays #family #love #hottub #morocco’.

And the telly star’s 650k followers couldn’t wait to gush over the photo, as one commented: ‘Check you out @noholdenback….beautiful & stunning’.

Another agreed: ‘Wow Amanda this and you are so stunning and gorgeously beautiful xxxxx’.

While a third added: ‘Wow stunning picture of you very beautiful Amanda’, and a fourth wrote: ‘Look fab. hot mumma!’ Agreed!

Not done there, Amanda also posted another bikini photo, this time relaxing by a picturesque pool as she gets to grips with some holiday reading.

With blue skies and an incredible view of the mountains in the background, we’re very jealous.

As well as impressing everyone with her enviable figure, Amanda also shared a sweet photo having fun with her six-year-old daughter Hollie.

The cute snap shows the mum-of-two – who also shares Alexa, 12, with husband Chris Hughes – holding her youngster’s hand dressed in a visor and light scarf as the pair skip through palm trees at their luxury hotel.

While Amanda likes to keep her family life fairly private, the TV presenter also wowed her followers with an adorable shot of her eldest child last week.

The black and white snap shows the mum and daughter duo smiling at each other as their noses touch – and fans couldn’t believe how similar they look!

‘Two peas in a pod xxx‘, wrote one follower, while a second added: ‘Omg it’s a mini mummy’.

AW! Keep the photos coming, Amanda!

Taken from our sister site, Woman.