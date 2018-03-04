‘Obsessing about drugs’: I’m A Celebrity’s Iain Lee in turmoil over marriage breakdown

Iain has confirmed that he has moved out of the house he shares with wife Helena and their two sons and is now staying in a bedsit.

Having publicly battled some personal demons during his stint on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, radio host Iain Lee has confessed he’s ‘obsessing’ over drugs following his marriage break down.

Speaking on his Talk Radio show, Iain said, ‘My marriage has ended. I’m getting divorced.

‘It’s miserable and I feel weird after Australia. My head’s all over the place.’

Iain is currently staying in a bedsit, while his wife remains at the marital home with their two sons, aged seven and five.

And it would seem all the drama is taking its toll on Iain, who revealed he’s been thinking about turning to drugs again.

‘I’ve been thinking a lot today about taking drugs,’ he said. ‘I wanted to take drugs quite a lot. I’ve really been craving and obsessing about drugs.

‘I thought I’d share that I’ve been 13 years clean and sober and kinda came off the rails a little bit.

‘I’m sharing it in the spirit of honesty. Because there will almost definitely be people at home with half a bottle of wine or a couple of lines left of coke or a few more rocks left.’

Iain has a turbulent history regarding drug abuse, but has now been sober for 13 years – and he’s determined not to fall off the wagon this time.

He continues, ‘You know what, it’s all right if you’ve fallen off the wagon. It’s all right if you’re obsessing about stuff that’s not healthy for you.

‘I don’t want to fall down the drugs rabbit hole again, there’s too much to lose.

‘But a small part of me thinks, ‘Yeah man, some drugs would be wicked’.’

Speaking of his addiction, Iain said, “I feel ashamed. But I’ve got this disease man, it’s with you forever. You wouldn’t be ashamed if you had cancer.

‘I’m struggling at the moment but I’d rather be embracing life without drugs in my blood.’

Wishing Iain all the best.