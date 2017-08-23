From Kate Moss to the Made In Chelsea crew, every celebrity under the sun is in Ibiza this summer…

It wouldn’t be summer without a ton of envy-inducing photos of celebs partying it up, Ibiza style. But the White Isle is a special place for a reason – and it’s not your standard Spanish island…

Sure you’ve got clubs, boozing and many topless beefcakes, but there’s just something mystical in the air in Ibiza that makes it that extra little bit special. Maybe it’s something to do with Es Vedra, a rock a few miles from Ibiza out to sea which is said to be the third most magnetic place in the world after the Bermuda Triangle and the North Pole.

Or maybe it’s the fact that celebrities from Leonardo DiCaprio to Kate Moss, Justin Bieber to the TOWIE crew flock to Ibiza each summer.

Whatever it is, we’d argue that the island is as magnetic with its healing properties as it is with its amazing restaurants, pool parties and clubs – and here’s our list of the definitive places to hit up this summer if you want to make like a celeb.

1) The pool party

Ocean Beach Ibiza in San Antonio is equal parts fun to crazy and is a day out that you’re not going to forget in a hurry. From Ed Sheeran to Leigh-Anne Pinnock, all the celebs have all partied here, and there’s a reason for it, too. When we headed down we feasted on sushi platters and cocktails in coconuts, as well copious amounts of delicious Absolut Elyx vodka. There’s a lot of glitter, a lot of booze, and a lot of laughs. And don’t expect your makeup to stay in place once you’ve had a dunk in the pool. This isn’t one if you want to chill – although you can certainly lounge around on the day beds – but it’s perfect if you want a party that will take you from day through to night.

And if you’re feeling adventurous, head to the island’s water challenge/massive inflatable obstacle course, Ocean Mania. This writer didn’t make it very far – you need serious muscle to make it round this Ninja Warrior-style maze, but it’s a good laugh – even if you’re just bobbing about in the sea while your mates actually go for it.

2) The restaurants

You’ll want some more food in your belly before you head on a big night, and you’re in luck because Ibiza is a mecca when it comes to eating out. STK Ibiza is one of the hottest restaurants in town at the moment, with the likes of Eva Longoria, Vicky Pattison and the Made In Chelsea crew hitting the steak joint regularly. We feasted on the restaurant’s signature steak and burgers and were entertained by dancers and magicians while we did so.

Another big shout out goes to Destino – this seriously classy outside restaurant and resort in Talamanca has sea views while you’re chowing down on the freshest of fish and is a welcome space to relax and dine on fine cuisine away from the madness of San Antonio and the rest of the island’s clubs. Even party-loving celebs need a bit of downtime.

3) The clubs

It’s not Ibiza without clubbing, now is it? We all know the island is rich in clubbing history and it’s almost overwhelming deciding where to go out of a night. We recommend Pacha for chilled drinks in the outdoors, as well as a vast dancefloor filled with feather-adorned professional dancers – and lots and lots of shots. We headed to the Labyrinth club night which hosts DJs like Derrick Carter and Pete Tong this season.

We also hit up Hi, a brand new club which sits where iconic club Space used to be. We went to see mega-DJ Black Coffee and were captivated by not just his deep house music but the club’s amazing light show, the spacious outside, and, er, the dancefloor that also doubles up as a toilet. Friday at Hi is more of a disco affair, with club night Glitterbox taking over. There’s something for everyone here.

The yoga spot

Celebs need some time out from partying too, and yoga is a big deal over in Ibiza. We chilled out with a glorious, restorative yin session at YogaFit Retreats which was the perfect way to cure an achey head and get us appreciating life again. Well, that and a big nap afterwards.

The company runs yoga retreats all year round, so you can get your zen fix throughout the year. Maybe best not to combine this with intensive clubbing for the best results, though…

The hottest hotel

Celebs might hire out luxury villas but Ibiza is notoriously pricey and we went for a bolthole in a great location. Hotel Playasol the New Algarb is situated in Playa Den Bossa, just around the corner from clubs like Hi. The clean, bright hotel is right on the beach, and has a pool you’ll want to chill out at when your head is pounding. Trust use.

Practical info: how to get there

If you really want to push the boat out, then make like a celeb with a flight on Surf Air. It’s a private jet charter service – for reals – without the massive price tag attached of, you know, buying your own plane…

Well stocked with booze and snacks, you’ll get to breeze straight through security at a private terminal which cuts out all the queuing and makes you feel like a massive A-lister. You’ll save hours on your journey – and it’s probably the most Instagrammable experience we’ve ever had.

Or you could just book an Easyjet… either way, get yourself to Ibiza and enjoy all it has to offer before the end of summer, or miss out.