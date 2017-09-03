The rumoured I’m a Celebrity line-up has leaked… and it’s INCREDIBLE

Catch 'ya down under!

Summer is offish over, and what better to welcome September than with a combo of creepy crawlies, dodgy camp-beds and the ghosts of Gemma Collins‘ terrible campsite decisions?

Yup, it’s very almost time for I’m a Celebrity! Hurray for wittchety grubs!

And, with a brand spankin’ new series fast approaching, we’re starting to get a lil’ eager to learn which famous faces will tackle the great Australian outback this year.

(Please be GC, please be GC, please be GC).

Luckily for us, the possible 2017 I’m a Celeb line-up has been leaked… and heck, it looks like its gunna be a flipping good series.

So, according to The Mirror, here’s who you can potentially expect to see down under….

1. Katie Hopkins:

Troublemaker and all round human Marmite character (love/hate/no-inbetween) Katie Hopkins is rumoured to be headed for the jungle.

We don’t know about you, but watching Katie tackle some ostrich balls is already giving us so. much. life.

2. Muggy Mike (real name Mike Thalassitis)…

When we say Muggy, you say Mike.

Yup, Love Island’s resident mug (why can’t all our crockery look this sexy?!) is rumoured to be destined for the outback following his rise to fame this summer. Lets hope he doesn’t steal anyone’s girl this time, *cough cough* Olivia Attwood.

3. Jonny Mitchell…

Because two Love Islander’s are definitely better than one. Probably hoping to get back into the general public’s good books (following pieing Camilla Thurlow), Jonny is also being lined up for a gig on I’m a Celebrity.

They might as well chuck a beach hut into the camp at this rate.

4. Danielle Armstrong…

Following her departure from TOWIE, the lovely Danielle Armstrong is rumoured to be ditching her Sheesh nights and spray tan’s in order to face the creepy crawlies.

Oi, Danielle. Fancy bringing GC with ‘ya too?!

5. Spencer Matthews…

Following his controversial three day stint in I’m a Celeb back in 2015 (in which the ‘fella was forced to leave the competition after confessing he had been consuming contraband substance Class C steroids), MiC’s bad boy Spenny is rumoured to be returning to finish what he started two years ago.

6. Calum Best…

The OG Love Island ‘fella, Calum Best is rumoured to be heading down under. Whose heart is he breaking this year?

7. Stephen Bear…

Charlotte Crosby’s on/off badboy beau Bear is being speculated to join the jungle gang. Which means trouble. Lots and lots of trouble.

8. Honey G…

Controversial X Factor contestant Honey G might be hitting up Aus. Lets hope she leaves the questionable sunnies in Blighty, eh?!

9. Megan McKenna…

Another member of the TOWIE gang rumoured to be part of the line-up is Megan McKenna – who may or may not cope well with the limited access to food.

10. Vanessa White…

Former member of gal’ band The Saturdays, Vanessa White might also be headed for the jungle.

