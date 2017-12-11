This didn't go down well at all...

I’m A Celebrity 2017 might have come to an end but the controversy from this year’s celebrity jungle is still raging following Sunday night’s final.

Following Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo’s victory ahead of Jamie Lomas, viewers were left furious when Amir Khan – who was voted off earlier in the competition – interrupted the finalists’ interviews on Extra Camp to tell third placed Iain Lee he hadn’t ‘bullied’ him.

The awkward moment unfolded when Scarlett Moffatt asked Jamie if he would continue his ‘bromance’ with Amir and Dennis Wise outside of the celebrity jungle as the rest of this year’s cast looked on from the sidelines.

Jamie replied that he would before the camera panned on Amir, who agreed but also felt the need to have his say on claims from viewers that the friends picked on Iain.

‘Iain, we’re not bullies!’ Amir, 31, shouted at the comedian.

A shocked looking Iain, 44, replied: ‘I never used that word.’

Amir then answered back: ‘You did! Anyway we’ll talk later.’

Hosts Scarlett and Joel Dommett quickly tried to move on from the tense exchange but I’m A Celebrity 2017 fans watching at home were left fuming about it on social media and blasted Amir for his behaviour.

‘#ImACelebFinal omg Amir still chipping away at iain while finalists being interviewed uncouth, rude and unacceptable you got paid a fortune so jog on,’ one angry viewer tweeted, whilst another said: ‘amir is a right d***. Just made Iain feel so uncomfortable. Why don’t any of the hosts have amir up on it. Just washing over it. @amirkingkhan bully!’

And one posted: ‘Amir is literally stupid iain never called ye bullies. WE the public did. So leave him alone’

Meanwhile another wrote: ‘How is the show over and Amir is still managing to be a complete arse on extra camp #ImACelebFinal’

Jamie, 42, also came under fire from viewers when he was shown footage of ‘strawberry-gate’, i.e. the moment Amir and Iain ate a plate of strawberries and cream by themselves which they were supposed to share with the camp.

At the time Iain was the one who was blamed for it but the video showed that it was Amir’s idea to do it, yet Jamie seemed to brush it under the carpet when he saw this.

‘They both ate them, no matter whose idea it was,’ the actor said of the clip.

And that wasn’t all that irked I’m A Celebrity 2017 viewers as many were left disappointed that Jamie beat Iain to second place in the final.

Yikes. controversial stuff from this year’s celebrity jungle!

So what did you make of it all? Let us know @CelebsNow…