It's SO good to have Ant back

After what seems like forever, I’m A Celebrity 2017 is finally HERE. Horray for Bushtucker trials!

But while we were all looking forward to watching a load of celebs eat all kinds of horrible things Down Under, what we were REALLY looking forward to was seeing Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly back together. YAY!

Unfortunately, fans of the show were left wondering whether 42-year-old Ant would be returning this year after he checked himself into rehab in June following a battle with alcohol and prescription drugs.

But despite Ant having dealt with a tough few months, the telly duo addressed his troubles in the only way they know how – by making light of the situation with the BEST joke.

Introducing the show, Dec said to the camera: ‘Good evening, welcome to Australia. It’s your hosts, me and the gorgeous Holly Willoughby!’

(Hinting at the rumours that the This Morning presenter was favourite to replace Ant in the celebrity jungle).

Dec, 42, then said to the crew: ‘Oo guys you’ve put the wrong script in’, before he turned to Ant and added: ‘Nobody was sure if you’d make it or not.’

Taking it all in his stride, Ant then joked: ‘I was always going to make it. Come on I’m back my friend.’

Before the pair had a good ol’ hug and Dec added: ‘It’s good to have you back’. It certainly is!

And obviously fans of the show absolutely loved the hilarious joke, as one said: ‘Ant and dec already making me laugh with their jokes about ant not making the show, brilliant’.

‘Think we all wondered how they would handle Ant’s rehab. Nicely done. #ImACeleb‘, said another.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Ant’s HUGE return to TV comes after he checked himself into rehab earlier this year, following a long struggle with prescription drugs and alcohol.

His problem started when he suffered a knee injury in 2014 and after being prescribed highly addictive painkillers to ease the pain, the telly star quickly became dependent on them.

But since getting his health back on track by taking some time away from the limelight, it now looks like we’re in for an absolutely amazing I’m A Celebrity.

Well, we’ve LOVED having Ant back and we can’t wait to see a whole lot more of him.