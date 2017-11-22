Will he be swapping the dance floor for the jungle?

During last nights episode of I’m a Celebrity 2017, we were greeted with a bevvy of creepy crawlies, hammocks and some very early camp drama…

As announced by Ant and Dec, camp mate Jack Maynard has hopped back on the plane to Blighty – having quit the celebrity jungle.

Us right now? Drama!

Whilst there has been no direct word from Jack yet, ITV bosses confirmed his departure during Tuesday’s show, with Ant and Dec telling viewers at home: ‘Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of camp, Jack has had to withdraw from the show’.

A statement from Jack’s agent said: ‘In the last few days Jack has been the subject of a succession of media stories which he has been unable to respond to.

‘Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed it would be better to bring him out.

‘Jack agrees with this decision which was made by his representatives and ITV, and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far.’

However, since the news of Jack fleeing down under broke, we’ve been dying to know who will replace the ‘fella.

In fact, bookies are currently placing big bucks on a certain familiar face being set to replace Jack – and it just so happens he was recently on Strictly Come Dancing!

Yup, after being booted from the Strictly dance floor, bookies are currently betting on Jack’s replacement being none other than Aston Merrygold!

According to Betway’s Alan Alger, ‘Aston Merrygold certainly has unfinished business on celebrity TV shows after his shock eviction from Strictly earlier this month and he’s been backed at 5/2 to replace the axed Maynard in the jungle’.

Yup, those odds are pretty stacked…

However, Aston isn’t the only famous face currently being speculated to be in the running for a spot around the camp fire.

Other names include former camp mate Gemma Collins, Karl Pilkington and also Jack’s very own brother Conor Maynard.

In fact, it would appear that Conor has already expressed his interest in helping his lil’ bro out in the jungle.

Before the news of Jack’s departure, Conor had taken to social media to share that he’d be more than happy to step in for his sibling.

Conor tweeted: ‘Hey #ImACeleb … if there’s any Bushtucker trials Jack doesn’t want to do, I’d be happy to.. “cover”.. for him. #JungleJack’.

