Dec's tresses certainly got everyone talking...

So I’m A Celebrity 2017 has finally hit our screens after weeks of anticipation and viewers are already picking their favourite contestants.

However, many were too busy getting distracted by host Declan Donnelly and his interesting new hairdo…

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2017: Ant McPartlin addresses rehab stint with the BEST joke

Dec – who returned to the celebrity jungle along with BFF Ant McPartlin following Ant’s rehab stint over the summer – appeared to be sporting a slightly different style with a bit of a fringe going on, causing lots of fans to speculate about what exactly he’d had done.

Some even questioned whether the 42-year-old could have had a hair transplant!

‘I can’t work out if dec has had a hair cut or if his had a hair transplant @antanddec #ImACelebrity2017,’ one viewer tweeted, whilst another said: ‘What’s happened to Dec’s hair? Is it his?’

And one asked: ‘Has Dec had a hair transplant? It looks good #ImACelebrity2017’

Others weren’t so sure about the I’m A Celebrity 2017 host’s new look, with one watcher writing: ‘Whoever has cut Dec’s hair, needs to rethink their career choice. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity2017’

OUCH.

Plenty liked it though and one admirer even said: ‘Dec’s looking a leeeetle bit naughty with that new hair cut xxxx’

Dec didn’t comment on his new ‘do during the show but it’s continued to be a big talking point on social media.

Whilst Dec’s mane proved a top topic during the opener of I’m A Celebrity 2017, many viewers also spoke of their joy at seeing him finally reunited with Ant.

The pair shared a cute hug as they arrived in the celebrity jungle and even snuck in some sneaky jokes about the fact that Ant, 42, has spent the summer seeking treatment in rehab.

Lots of viewers remarked on how well Ant looks after seeking help for addictions to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse, with the start of this year’s I’m A Celebrity having been pushed back to allow him extra time to recover.

It didn’t completely distract from Dec’s hair though…

‘So happy for u both. Ant looks amazing,’ one admirer gushed on Twitter. ‘an Dec… not sure bout the new hair cut, might grow on me over the series hopefully. Have a fab time boys.’

Well different hair or not, it’s great to have the boys back!