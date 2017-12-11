I’m a Celebrity 2017: Amir Khan FINALLY gets new BFF Kiosk Keith to smile – and the video is amazing!

Amir has done the unthinkable!

Among all the stars of I’m A Celebrity 2017 – there’s one man who definitely stole the show and no, it’s not runner up Jamie Lomas or professional screamer Amir Khan.

It’s obviously Kiosk Keith.

I'm A Celebrity

But while Keith has become an internet sensation for his mysteriously silent appearances and VERY grumpy face – now Amir has done the impossible and finally made him smile.

Sharing the huge moment on Instagram, Amir tells his 1.1million followers: ‘Right guys, we’ve got someone here that you want to see, Kiosk Keith.’

Panning down to his thighs, the pro boxer added: ‘I want to see them legs with those squats you’ve been doing.’

Cheeky Amir then begged the Aussie for a smile, as he said: ‘How’s it going Kiosk Keith? Gimme a smile, you have to give me a smile.’

Keith and his trademark moustache then gave a little grin before saying hi to Amir’s social media fans.

‘Good see Kiosk Kieth outside the camp, I got him to speak’, dad-of-one Amir wrote next to the hilarious clip. Take a look for yourselves!

And how happy does Amir look? We’d be excited if we managed to get a smile out of the illusive Aussie too…

Followers of the show their appreciation, as one wrote: ‘OMGGGGG HE SMILED MY LIFE IS COMPLETE’.

‘I love this’, said another, while a third added: ‘This has got to be the best video!’

Amir’s video comes after Keith’s REAL name was revealed and it’s actually, wait for it, Raymond.

Rylan Clark-Neal made the shocking revelation on This Morning during Monday’s show as he also let slip that the star has got a VERY raunchy project in the pipeline.

According to the presenter, the dad-of-four (yup, Ray also has four kids) is writing a book called 50 Shades of Kiosk Keith.

Ooo-er… We’re looking forward to THAT in the new year.