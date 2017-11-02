This is the best news, EVER

When the mornings start getting chilly, and the evenings turn eerily dark at least we know that I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is just around the corner.

But with no peep out of the ITV bosses at all yet, we were starting to get a bit worried – especially with fears over presenter Ant McPartlin‘s health in the run-up to the new series.

However, on Wednesday a new teaser for the reality show was FINALLY shown – and it appears to silence any worry about whether Ant would be joining BFF Declan Donnelly to present the show later this month.

The sneak-peak – which was shared on the I’m A Celebrity Twitter page – shows a pan over the Australian Jungle with the iconic theme tune playing in the background.

You can then clearly hear both Ant AND Dec shout: ‘Let’s get ready to jungle!’

How exciting is that? And fans were clearly delighted with the teaser as one wrote: ‘I got majorly excited when I heard it love it’.

‘I JUST SAW IT AND SCREAMED’, another said, while a third agreed: ‘Woo hoo! Finally! # imaceleb’.

And a fourth added: ‘Yikes. I can’t believe it’s nearly that time of year again already. Bring it on. # ImACeleb’.

The big news comes after reigning Queen of the Jungle and new presenter of I’m A Celeb’s Extra Camp, Scarlett Moffatt seemed to confirm that Ant would be well enough to present the show.

The 41-year-old has been seeking professional treatment for prescription drugs and alcohol issues, but Scarlett, 27, recently told The Mirror that Ant is thought to be returning.

‘I was texting Dec yesterday about it. The intention is [that Ant will be there],’ she said.

Although we’re not sure exactly when I’m A Celeb will return or which celebs are getting ready to face the dreaded Bushtucker Trials, you can check out who’s rumoured to be jetting off Down Under HERE.