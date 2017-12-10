To be completely honest, we can’t quite believe this year’s I’m A Celebrity is nearly over. Sob!

The end of the entertaining show always seems to come round way too quickly. But after three weeks of creepy-crawlies and saucy shower scenes, the finalists for this year’s show have been revealed, following Saturday night’s elimination.

However, it seems not everyone was happy about the choice of celeb evictee, with tons of fans on social media demanding a recount after the shock elimination.

Corrie babe Jennie McAlpine became the latest celeb to wave bye-bye to the jungle, leaving Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffollo, Jamie Lomas, and Iain Lee as this year’s final three.

But waves of fans slammed the voting decision over on Twitter, saying they couldn’t believe it was good old Fizz’s time to go home.

One enraged viewer wrote, ‘Jenny?!?! What?!?! I want a recount!!! # imaceleb’, while another said, ‘Jennie?? Eh?? I demand a recount # ImACeleb # ImACelebrity’,

Another gutted viewer also said ‘Jennie has been the most under appreciated celebrity by far this year! She was so lovely and so deserved to be in that final 3 # ImACeleb’

But most fans seemed furious over the fact that Jamie has stayed in the show over Jennie, following accusations that he, Amir Khan and Dennis Wise, had been ‘bullying’ fellow campmate Ian.

One viewer exclaimed, ‘Jennie before Jamie?? This is why the British public should not be allowed to vote for anything. They can’t even manage to get # ImACeleb right.’, while another said, ‘What the hell how has Jennie gone home and Jamie has made the final. We need a recount and now # ImACeleb’

Another fuming fan said, ‘ ARE YOU KIDDING ME!? JENNIE OVER JAMIE!? What an outrage!!! # ImACeleb ‘, while a fourth wrote, ‘Recount I’m sure it should have been Jamie, Jennie has been great # ImACeleb’

Eeek! The reaction comes just days after fans slammed former Hollyoaks star Jamie for his ‘bullying’ of comedian Ian Lee. Many criticised the actor, alongside Amir and Dennis, for their behaviour towards Ian and how they appeared to be unaccommodating over his mental health issues.

So who will scoop the King/Queen of the Jungle title now? Is your money on Toff? Ian? Or Jamie? With the final airing this Sunday evening, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to find out!