This stunning Chelsea girl is sure to get people talking in the jungle

The I’m A Celebrity jungle has treated us to a whole load of incred women over the years…

We’ve had Melanie Sykes, Gemma Atkinson – and who could forget Myleene Klass in THAT iconic shower scene?

But it looks like the former I’m A Celebrity ladies could have some competition this year, as Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo is well versed when it comes to posing up a storm in her bikini.

The 23-year-old may have failed to find love on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating, but no doubt Toff is going to have a load of admirers when she showcases her AH-mazing figure in the jungle this year.

And thanks to the reality star’s kind and witty personality, Toff is even one of the favourites to WIN the show altogether…