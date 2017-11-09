The grisly discover was reportedly made by bushwalkers

With only a few days to go until the new series kicks off, I’m A Celebrity has been thrown into chaos after human remains were reportedly found in the Australian outback just north of the set.

According to local papers, police were alerted to an abandoned human skeleton by hikers, who made the grisly discovery at around 11.15am on Wednesday when they noticed a pair of shoes poking up from under a bush.

A backpack was also reportedly found in the area, which is near J.C Slaughter Falls at Mt Coot-tha to the west of Brisbane.

Local authorities said the walkers uncovered the body while searching for a zipline, with Insprector Rob Graham adding: ‘Scientific officers will methodically process the scene. They’ll try to determine if there’s been any foul play.’

The local Gold Coast Bulletin reported that the area – which is north of the I’m A Celebrity camp at Springbrook National Park – is known to be popular with homeless people.

It comes just days after it was revealed that storms could be heading for the ITV set, with suggestion that the area may be hit by cyclones of up to 170 mph. Woah!

Extra camp presenters Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash and Joel Dommett, have already jetted to Australia this week to prepare for the show – but they could be about to face some pretty severe weather.

According to the Daily Star, forecasters are ‘warning Australia will be hit by a string of major storms’ with AccuWeather’s Jason Nicholls telling the newspaper: ‘An early start to the season is expected with a named cyclone forming before the end of December.’

There’s also been reports that the camp has been hit by an influx of spiders as well as a result of the hot temperature and rain causing the insects to leave their hideaways.

Eeeek! I'm A Celebrity will be hitting our telly screens on Sunday 19th November – with the likes of Vanessa White, Georgia Tofollo and Charlotte Crosby rumoured to be joining the line-up.