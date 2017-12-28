Congrats, Joel!

I’m A Celebrity star Joel Dommett has managed to get us all out of our weird, post-Christmas funk with the adorable news that he’s engaged. Yay!

Yup, the ITV hunk is officially off the market after announcing his engagement to girlfriend, Hannah Cooper who he met on Instagram a year ago.

The comedian took to social media on Wednesday evening to share the very exciting news – but if you managed to catch 32-year-old Joel on I’m A Celeb last year, you won’t be surprised by his rather unique (and not at all romantic) video.

In the soundless clip, a lock on a toilet door can be seen going from ‘vacant’ to ‘engaged’, while model Hannah is simply tagged in the post. Clever, right?

@hannah_cooper_ A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

And fans of the star couldn’t wait to congratulate him – and his unusual announcement – as one said: ‘Omgggggggg this is the smartest way to announce it’.

‘Award for most inventive engagement announcement goes to you Joel. Congrats!’ wrote another.

Another commented: ‘Absolutely genius announcement!’ While a fourth added: ‘Oh my God! Best announcement I’ve seen yet.’

It comes just after Joel – who came in second place to Scarlett Moffatt during 2016’s I’m A Celebrity – recently celebrated his first year with Hannah and took to Instagram with a sweet message marking the big day.

Alongside a set of photobooth snaps – which sees the loved-up pair posing up a storm – he wrote: ‘Happy one year anniversary to Hannah Cooper.

‘I fell in love with you when I realised that under your stupidly pretty face you are horrifically uncool. Thanks for being ace.’

Side note: just LOOK at Joel’s incred abs in the bottom right snap.

Earlier this year, Joel also opened up about how he met his stunning other half during an appearance on Loose Women.

‘She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes,’ the telly star said. ‘The modern day equivalent of that old phrase, “You had me at hello”.’

Amazing! Congrats again, guys!