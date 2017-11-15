We're hoping for another Katie Price and Peter Andre love story...

I’m A Celebrity is BACK! Which means it’s only a matter of time before we get to see a new bunch of celebrities struggle to survive in the Australian jungle.

But while we love watching our fave stars chow down on wichetty grubs and parts of a Kangaroo we don’t even like to think about, there’s one thing we’re really looking forward to… a possible I’m A Celebrity romance!

We saw one of the most infamous reality TV relationships EVER blossom in 2004 when Katie Price and Peter Andre got together on the show, so we’re definitely ready for another celeb love story.

And it looks like we could be in luck, as five singletons are confirmed to be heading into the jungle – including Vanessa White who split with her long-term boyfriend, Gary Salter earlier this year.

The Saturdays singer might be looking to strike up some love, as she said about the potential of finding a boyfriend on I’m A Celebrity: ‘Who knows? I am keeping my options open.’

Ooo la la. So who else is single and definitely ready to mingle? Well, Hollyoaks hunk Jamie Lomas is equally excited about the jungle challenge – and also open to finding love on the way.

Forty-two-year-old Jamie – who played bad boy Warren Fox in the Channel 4 soap – split with his wife Kym Marsh three years ago, so clearly has a thing for women in girlbands.

But after revealing his ‘dream camper’ would be Margot Robbie, maybe Jamie will take a liking to MIC’s Georgia Toffolo instead.

MY FAVOURITE SET FROM MY COLLECTION! @with_love_lilly 🌶👅 A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@toffgeorgia) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Having reportedly split with her Celebs Go Dating boyfriend James Middleton, Georgia (aka Toff) is heading into the jungle completely single.

And let’s hope she’s ready to get straight back in the dating game, as the reality star confessed: ‘I really enjoy interesting conversation. I hope there are loads in there.

‘I think people think I am prim and proper and I won’t get stuck in but I will. It’s nice to show the real me.’ Hmm, so could 23-year-old Toff fall for our next singleton, Jack Maynard?

Violets are blue… 🔷 Pt. 2 📸 @bylukewright A post shared by Jack Maynard (@jack_maynard) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

At just 22-years-old, the YouTube star is the perfect age for Chelsea girl, Toff – unfortunately, he’s not so open to a jungle romance.

‘Where I am in my life right now and all the work I am doing, getting into a relationship would be a poor decision’, he said.

‘I am focused on me and growing myself as much as possible. A Jungle fling? What happens in the Jungle stays in the Jungle apart from all the people watching it. But to be in a place for such a long time with a group of people… Anything can happen…’ So we’re not giving up hope just yet.

And that brings us to our final single pringle, stand-up comedian Shappi Khorsandi who also seems keen to meet new people.

After coming out as bi-sexual in August this year, the 44-year-old said: ‘I am really happily single.

‘But never say no to a bit of love.’

Eeeek! This year’s series looks to be a scorcher… let us know who you think is going to find love @Celebsnow!