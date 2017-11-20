Well, this is awkward

I’m A Celebrity 2017 star Rebekah Vardy might be happily married to footie pro Jamie Vardy now, but it turns out she previously had a fling with a certain Aussie popstar.

Yup, in the early noughties Rebekah actually bedded Peter Andre – back when he would have been looking a little like THIS…

The mother-of-four reportedly spent the night with 44-year-old Pete, way before he settled down with wife Emily MacDonagh.

Unfortunately, 35-year-old Rebekah wasn’t exactly complimentary of her former flame and claimed he was the ‘worst lover’ she’d ever had. Ouch!

In an interview from 2001, which resurfaced over the weekend, the star said that she’d bedded the Mysterious Girl singer after they met at a restaurant in Buckinghamshire.

Speaking to the News of The World at the time, she revealed: ‘He had great muscles and I thought he’d be a great lover. But he was the worst lover I have ever had.’

Before adding: ‘He didn’t even attempt to satisfy me!’ Pretty harsh, right?

Luckily, the pair are both happily married, with Rebekah recently opening up about her relationship to Leicester player, Jamie during Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity launch.

When Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffollo asked: ‘So come on, how did you two meet?’, Rebekah confessed she’d been working at a club when the striker turned up one night.

She said: ‘He was the most demanding person you had ever met in your life, ever’, before adding: ‘He just pursued me.’

The star then revealed why she fell for her hubby, confessing: ‘Anyway, we went out for a drink, and he’s just the most amazing person.

‘He was so sweet, and that was it!’

AW! We’re sure Jamie is going to be tuning into ITV every night for the next three weeks.