Congratulations are in order!

I’m A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo has revealed he’s expecting his first baby with long-time girlfriend Naomi Courts. Hooray!

The Diversity star said he’s ‘over the moon’ to be becoming a dad and already knows they’re going to welcome a baby boy. How cute is that?

Recalling the moment she found out she was pregnant, Naomi – who’s been dating the dancer for more than three years after they met in Essex nightclub Sugar Hut – said she took nine pregnancy tests.

‘We weren’t trying so I was sure it was going to be negative’, she told OK! magazine.

‘I wanted to be sure so I went out and bought eight more tests. I sat with them laid out in front of me on the bathroom floor, staring at them in disbelief.

‘We always said we wanted kids together, we just didn’t think it would happen this soon. We’re over the moon, though!’

Jordan – who presents Dancing On Ice – also revealed his surprise, telling the publication: ‘When Naomi told me the test was positive I started laughing, I thought she was winding me up!’

And the shock didn’t end there for the couple, as Naomi confessed she was pretty certain she was having a little girl.

‘I started crying when they said it was a boy because I was completely convinced we were having a girl’, she said.

‘I was delighted it was a boy but I felt very overwhelmed, as I’d mentally prepared myself for it to be a daughter.’

In the candid interview, Jordan later admitted it took him a while to come to terms with the HUGE news, as he said: ‘It took a bit of time for me to get excited about becoming a dad because it’s going to be a huge lifestyle change.

‘Right now my greatest responsibility is making sure my phone is charged!’

We’re sure these two are going to make amazing parents, congrats guys!