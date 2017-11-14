The shower is in serious jeopardy apparently...

Excitement is building over I’m A Celebrity 2017 but there could be a BIG change in store to this year’s celebrity jungle – and it involves those famous shower scenes.

The iconic waterfall where the stars usually take a dip is reportedly in jeopardy due to an infestation of blood-sucking leeches in the area, making it a definite no-go.

Apparently a bout of bad weather is expected as the show’s start date edges closer, and this cold and damp weather encourages the bugs to come out.

So if this happens, the Daily Star is reporting, it could result in the camp’s beloved shower being out of bounds for the time being – EEK.

The waterfall has become pretty memorable over the years due to the various celebs who’ve washed under it, with Myleene Klass’ 2006 visit to the facility in a white bikini proving particularly iconic.

Other stars to take a very public I’m A Celebrity shower in the area include Helen Flanagan, Katie Price and Vicky Pattison (who, despite its reputation as being a sexy moment, made it way more relatable by dropping the soap).

The news comes just days ahead of the beginning of I’m A Celebrity 2017 which is set to feature celebs including Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas, boxer Amir Khan and The Saturdays singer Vanessa White.

It sounds like the possibility of leeches taking over the waterfall might not be the only worry for those entering the celebrity jungle this year as it’s also been reported that two snakes have already been found in the camp.

‘The unseasonably cold weather has brought the snakes out as they try and find somewhere warm,’ a source tells The Mirror. ‘This will be an ongoing problem this year, which is not good news for the celebrities.

‘Medic Bob and the team will have to be on the lookout for anything dangerous as a snakebite can easily prove fatal if not treated quickly.’

Yikes. Here’s hoping everything is safe and sound when the celebrities arrive into the jungle…