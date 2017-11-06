This couple are preparing for some time apart...

Everyone knows that November means the return of everyone’s favourite show – I’m A Celebrity, of course! And Stacey Solomon has shared an ADORABLE message for boyfriend Joe Swash.

Joe is heading to the jungle to prepare to present the I’m A Celebrity spin off show, Extra Camp.

And as the couple get set to spend a five weeks apart, Stace couldn’t help but share a sweet post to bid her man farewell.

The Loose Women panelist took to her Twitter page and wrote: ‘And he’s off to Oz… Love you @realjoeswash & miss you already see you in 5 weeks # ExtraCamp is going to smash it! @imacelebrity @ITV’

And in an attempt to lighten the sad mood and in true Stacey style, she then uploaded a hilarious video of their time in the show last year.

She wrote: ‘My baby @realjoeswashy is on the way to the airport, off to Oz for this years #ExtraCamp! 5 weeks I’m going to miss you soooooo much but i know you’ll have the best time EVER and do a bloody brilliant job!’

Stacey adds: ‘Plus I know you’ll be thinking of me as we have so many memories there… get your best crab impression on and side step on the beach for me! I love you baby! I can’t wait to watch you and the gang @scarlett_moffatt @joeldommett what a brilliant line up… but watch your heads guys he packs quite a punch love u all.’

Usually Stacey would be off alongside her man, but this year she was sadly axed from the show and replaced by last year’s Queen of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt.

And the former Gogglebox star couldn’t help but share her glee at returning to the show with a sweet pic of her off to the airport.

We for one are very excited to have the show return to our screens.

Now, we’re just waiting for that line-up of celebs to be revealed!