I’m A Celebrity’s Amir Khan voted off – but pregnant wife Faryal Makhdoom isn’t there to greet him

The boxer was the seventh person to be evicted from this year’s show

Amir Khan has become the seventh person get the boot from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

However pregnant wife Faryal Makhdoom wasn’t there to greet him when he was kicked out – instead he was met by his dad.

READ THE LATEST CELEB GOSSIP HERE

Celebrities do a famous walk across a bridge as they leave the jungle into the arms of a loved one – and viewers expected Amir’s loved one to be his wife, who is due to have their second baby in April.

Happy Birthday husband… may you have many many more 😘 xxx A post shared by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on Dec 7, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

However Faryal was still giving Amir all her support, and had tweeted and Instagrammed her support for Amir earlier in the night, as it was also his 31st birthday.

During his exit interview, Amir, who had several uncomfortable moments with fellow Iain Lee in the jungle, finally took the blame for ‘strawberrygate’.

The incident saw Amir and Iain act like naughty schoolboys and scoff a huge plate of strawberries and cream behind their camp mates back.

They ended up owning up to it, but Amir let Iain take most of the blame.

Last night Amir admitted to Ant and Dec that he had been in the wrong by letting Iain take the blame, saying:

He said: ’I did feel guilty but I fixed it by pretending the strawberries and cream were awful.

‘I was scared so I let Ian take the blame a little – he had a bad reputation so my campmates would never expect it.

‘Someone had to take the blame and it wasn’t me… Iain suffered a little bit more than me.

’Because he was new they didn’t think i would do it. I did take some blame. Poor Iain.’

Find out more about I’m A Celebrity here

And it looks like Amir is certainly happy to be out of the camp, tweeting a topless photo of himself, relaxing back at the plus Palazzo Versace hotel where contestants stay after leaving the show.

We’ll miss you, Amir – but most of all, we’ll miss your ridiculous screaming over snakes…