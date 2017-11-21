Twitter has thrown up MORE awkwardness for Amir...

I’m A Celebrity 2017 viewers watched Amir Khan FAIL his latest Bushtucker Trial after screaming over a snake – but fans have discovered evidence that suggests he might not be as scared of them as he appears to be…

Since the 30-year-old’s epic disaster during the task on Monday night’s show, a photo has emerged online which shows him posing right next to a HUGE snake much bigger than the small one he encountered in the celebrity jungle.

In the snap Amir is seen standing between a male friend and a blonde woman who holds the giant creature close to the sportsman – awkward.

Several viewers were quick to poke fun at Amir over the old photo, including former Queen of the Jungle herself Vicky Pattison.

‘Oh…. Oh dear Amir…. You really are making this too easy, come on!!!’ the former Geordie Shore star wrote about the snap. ‘What is everyone thinking?!to be honest- I’ve been drunk enough I could have missed a snake sighting?! Anyone else?!’

It comes after the boxer quit his latest I’m A Celebrity 2017 Bushtucker Trial after putting his hand on a snake during the Critter-cal Rescue task.

Amir was tasked with finding keys in several holes filled with different things in the celebrity jungle whilst fellow campmate Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo was buried with lots of creepy crawlies.

The dad-of-one ended up saying ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here’ to end the trial though after pulling out the small snake from one of the holes, causing him to scream and back off.

‘When I put my hand in I thought it was a rope, I pulled it out,’ he told Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly afterwards.

‘I’ve never screamed so much in my life and I’ve been punched in the face, I was screaming.’

Toff couldn’t hide her disappointment, telling him: ‘I am a chick, I’m meant to have a girly scream, but you are a boxer!’

Meanwhile viewers at home are now convinced that Amir will get voted to do pretty much every trial in I’m A Celebrity 2017 after his blunder and the emergence of THAT photo.

‘Congratulations to Amir Khan for getting himself voted for every single trial for the rest of the show,’ one fan wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘have we all now collectively agreed as a country to vote for amir for every single trial #ImACeleb’

Whoops, bad luck Amir!

It comes after the boxer faced embarrassment before Sunday night’s debut show when an old tweet he wrote resurfaced online in which he said he’d never go into the celebrity jungle because it’s ‘for has beens’ – AWKWARD.