Are fans of the GC about to get their wish?

I’m A Celebrity 2017 has already seen the dramatic early departure of Jack Maynard and now Gemma Collins has upped the dramz even more by dropping a BIG hint that she could replace him.

The TOWIE favourite fuelled speculation that she’ll return to the celebrity jungle – following her very brief stint in 2014 – by posting an image on Instagram on Wednesday taken from an article about who could step into Jack’s shoes.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2017 fans hit out at Rebekah Vardy for being ‘rude’ to Ant and Dec

And who is the first name on the list? Gemma, of course!

The GC didn’t directly answer whether the speculation is true but simply captioned the post: ‘🐜🐜🐜 want we thinking guys of this years line up 🐜🐜🐜’

This quickly got fans wondering if Gemma, 36, is hinting that she’s about to join the I’m A Celebrity 2017 line-up.

‘Please tell me you’re going back on it! I love you!!’ one admirer commented, whilst another said: ‘why is she teasing us like this’

And one excitedly wrote: ‘Omg she wouldn’t post this for no reason!! Get my GC in the jungle NNNEEEOOOOOOOWWWWWW!!’

It comes after Gemma’s name was one of several bandied about as a potential replacement for Jack in the celebrity jungle following his exit.

The YouTuber was forced to leave so that he can respond to allegations about his behaviour, with old Twitter messages resurfacing which appear to include homophobic and racist terms. The tweets have since been deleted and Jack has apologised.

Whilst many fans are clearly keen to see Gemma go down under again, the bookies’ surprise favourite was actually JLS star Aston Merrygold following his recent shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Other stars touted as possible new I’m A Celebrity 2017 contestants include Karl Pilkington and even Jack’s singer brother Conor Maynard.

So will GC be getting her jungle gear on again? Well sadly it looks a little unlikely as she’s just started filming the new series of Celebs Go Dating and has also been working on the TOWIE Christmas special.

But who knows, maybe she’ll surprise us and pop up in the I’m A Celebrity 2017 jungle to finish what she started three years ago!