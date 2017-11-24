Tensions are already beginning to show in the I'm a Celebrity jungle!

It’s barely even the end of week one of I’m a Celebrity 2017, and already we’ve had axed stars, questionable delicacies and a bit of campsite dramz.

Oh, and they’ve only gone and chucked another two celebs into the celebrity jungle as well!

Yup, it’s all kicking off.

Along with the new camp mates comes some fresh dynamics for the I’m a Celebrity group, as it would appear that one certain newbie has been rubbing viewers (and celebs) up the wrong way!

Last night, radio DJ Iain Lee had joined the happy campers along with fellow fresh face and seasoned politician Kezia Dugdale.

The pair were thrown straight into the deep end of the celebrity jungle, as Ant and Dec had broken the news that they were to start their I’m a Celebrity journey with a Bushtucker Trial.

During the trial, the pair had to battle to become the jungle Prime Minister in the Battle for 10 Downing Creek.

After a fairly gruesome trial, it had been Iain that had managed to take the top spot.

However, celebrations didn’t last long for Iain and his selected camp mate – as the newbie had managed to ruffle some feathers after a slight altercation with campsite fave Stanley Johnson…

After discovering that his campmates were cooking up a lil’ snack, Iain had proceeded to give the celebs in question a bit of a dressing down as Prime Minister – leading to a bit of agg between himself and Stanley.

Check it out below…

Fans have been quick to take to social media following the incident, with many slamming Iain for possibly taking his Prime Minister role in the celebrity jungle too far.

One user shares, ‘how dare Iain lee speak to Stanley like that’.

Agreeing, another writes: ‘Go on Stanley we have your back against Iain Lee #ImACeleb #Stanleyisgod’.

However, others have taken to Twitter to defend the ‘fella for simply having a bit of a laugh.

One user writes, ‘I already love Iain Lee being in the jungle. He’s that extra bit of spice the show needs, sounds like Stanley Johnson isn’t a fan already #ImACeleb‘.

Celeb pal Rylan Clark-Neal shares, ‘Hope @iainlee does really well. He’s a really nice guy, funny, intelligent and a laugh. Gets a bad rep. He deserves good things. Good luck mate xxx’.

