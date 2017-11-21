Keep up to date with all the Jungle latest here!

I’m A Celebrity 2017 is HERE! The celebs are safari-suited up and ready to live off rice and beans for the next three weeks.

Oh yeah, and the occasional fermented egg…

But while the stars might be settling into their critter-infested surroundings, they shouldn’t get too comfy as it won’t be long until one of them is booted out of the Celebrity jungle for good.

While we’re not certain when the initial elimination will take place, if it’s anything like last year, a star is likely to be shown the door (or rickety bridge in I’m A Celebrity’s case) at the end of their first week in camp.

So, with the elimination edging ever closer, it’s only natural that fans will be starting to wonder who the least popular contestant is.

And according to betting site William Hill, it looks like footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy could be reunited with Leicester star hubby, Jamie Vardy very soon.



The 35-year-old businesswoman is currently least favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle with odds at 33/1, but can she turn things around by the end of the week?

One person who HAS impressed fans is Made In Chelsea star, Georgia Toffolo who’s now favourite to win with odds at 10/3 following her incredible Bushtucker Trial alongside the not-so-impressive, Amir Khan.

The Chelsea babe was forced to crawl into a dark hole filled with a load of bugs in the show’s first challenge, but shocked viewers when she managed to power her way through it.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for boxer, Amir who screamed ‘I’m A Celebrity get me out of here’ after just five minutes.

And here’s the odd on the rest of the campmates…

Stanley Johnson – 7/2

Boris Johnson‘s politician dad is second favourite to win the Celebrity jungle at the moment. Despite knowing absolutely nothing about the show, the 77-year-old has been giving viewers serious lols already.

Jennie McAlpine – 5/1



The Coronation Street favourite is also pretty popular, with fans of I’m A Celebrity rushing to social media to praise the star.

Jamie Lomas – 11/2

Our best moment of I’m A Celebrity so far has to be watching Hollyoaks hunk, Jamie in THAT jungle shower – and clearly viewers are loving him too!

Shappi Khordandi – 10/1



Comedian, Shappi has surprised fans with her witty one-liners and is quickly becoming a firm favourite.

Amir Khan – 12/1



Following his questionable attempt at the first Bushtucker trial – where he grabbed a snake instead of the star and then squealed like a child – it seems like Amir hasn’t completely lost his fan base.

Dennis Wise – 12/1



England footie player, Dennis hasn’t come out of his shell just yet – but as the weeks go by he could be the dark horse…

Jack Maynard – 12/1



The Vlogging star might be facing a bit of controversy back in the UK, however his 1.2million YouTube subscribers are sure to be picking up the phone when the voting lines open.

Iain Lee – 16/1



As a newcomer set to enter the Jungle on Tuesday night’s show, controversial comedian Iain hasn’t had a chance to impress fans yet.

Vanessa White – 20/1



Surprisingly, The Saturdays singer hasn’t been a huge hit with viewers – but they could keep her in with the hope the newly-single star will get cosy with another famous face on the show.

Kezia Dugdale – 33/1

After rumours the former Scottish Labour leader could be suspended by her party over her decision to take ‘an unauthorised leave of absence’ to appear on I’m A Celebrity – let’s hope Kezia isn’t sent packing too soon!