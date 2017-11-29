Fans of the show are not happy

As I’m A Celebrity takes over our lives for another year, there’s some things we can always count on from the celebrity jungle.

Ant and Dec giving us serious lols, creepy crawlies taking over camp – and Kiosk Keith running the Dingo Dollar Challenge.

Well, at least we thought we could always count on the latter until Tuesday night’s episode left viewers shocked as the legendary Keith was replaced by newcomer, Kiosk Kath.

Yup, the Internet was up in arms as the veteran jungle shop owner – who can usually be found looking grumpy in the Outback Shack – was forced to miss the show after suffering bowel troubles.

As the episode kicked off, Ant and Dec started by revealing that another celebrity had left the jungle, with 42-year-old Dec telling viewers: ‘We have big news today, another celebrity has left the jungle.

‘He’s one of the biggest stars on our show, yes, Kiosk Keith has had to have a day off.’

Ant, 42, then added: ‘He’s assured us he’ll be back very shortly as soon as he’s dealt with some complicated personal issues.’

Before Dec joked: ‘He’s got the thrupenny bits’.

Later in the episode, stars Dennis Wise and Vanessa White then noticed a sign on the door which read ‘manager off sick – under temporary management’ and were instead met with Kiosk Kath.

And while Kath looks just as scary as Keith, viewers at home weren’t impressed with the last minute replacement and took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

‘The fact Kiosk Keith isn’t on tonight’s show makes me question why I’m even watching #ImACeleb absolutely heartbroken’, said one.

Another slammed: ‘Kath is NOT the same @KioskKeith #ImACelebrity…. @ToffTalks is right, he has the “moody b******” charade down to a T’.

While a third critiqued: ‘eh?! That’s not how to shut the kiosk, kiosk kath!! You slam shut it with a cold stare, BRING BACK KIOSK KEITH IMMEDIATELY!’

And they weren’t the only ones…

Eeeek! Let’s hope Keith is back right as rain for the next Dingle Dollar Challenge or we might have a load of VERY angry I’m A Celebrity fans on our hands.