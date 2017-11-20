Well this is pretty awkward...

I’m A Celebrity 2017 finally hit out screens on Sunday night and boxer Amir Khan was amongst the stars to arrive in the celebrity jungle.

Unfortunately it’s all been made rather awkward for the 30-year-old as an old tweet he posted in which he appeared to SLATE the programme has resurfaced online…

Five years ago Amir was asked by a fan on Twitter: ‘Would you ever go on ima celeb?’

And the sports star replied: ‘No its for has beens’

Eek, slightly embarrassing.

The message was retweeted by many viewers during the opening show of I’m A Celebrity 2017 and some celebrity fans flagged it up too.

Vicky Pattison – who won when she entered the celebrity jungle herself back in 2015 – shared the old tweet and wrote: ‘Oh dear… Looks like he had a change of heart… @imacelebrity’

Love Island’s Nathan Massey then spotted the awks post and commented with lots of crying with laughter face emojis and the words: ‘Oh wow that’s gold that’

Fellow Islander Scott Thomas remarked ‘Nahhhhh’, prompting Vicky to add: ‘Everyone has a price petal!!!’

The stars continued to poke fun at Amir when Vicky posted a quote from him during the opening show.

‘’I don’t like places with a lot of leaves.’ Amir Khan, the jungle,’ she tweeted, causing Nathan to add: ‘the gift that just keeps on giving …. lady’s and gents give it up for mr @amirkingkhan’

Awks. Amir’s team were quick to delete the incriminating tweet after it had come to light but it’s not stopped it from doing the rounds on Twitter.

It comes amid reports that the boxer is one of the highest-paid contestants to enter the celebrity jungle this year along with Stanley Johnson.

Amir recently reunited with his pregnant wife Faryal Makhdoom – with whom he already has daughter Lamaisah – before heading into I’m A Celebrity and claimed he’d ‘embarrassed’ himself by letting their split play out on social media.

‘I made a few silly mistakes,’ he told The Mirror. ‘I did put my life on social media, I assumed things which were wrong. So I kind of embarrassed myself.’

Sorry Amir but it looks like you’ve been left red-faced again with this Twitter error…