Is this cast member swapping Essex for Australia?

It barely seems a minute since Scarlett Moffatt was crowned queen of I’m A Celebrity but already there’s talk of who’s entering the jungle next – and a certain TOWIE star could be amongst them.

Producers of the series are reportedly VERY keen to sign up Kate Wright, who is currently taking an ‘extended break’ from TOWIE after leaving the show earlier this year.

‘The show really wants her,’ an I’m A Celeb source claims. ‘She would be a total coup.’

There were rumours at the time of 25-year-old Kate’s exit from TOWIE that she’d quit the programme due to her supposedly blossoming romance with ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand (which neither of them have yet confirmed) and it’s thought that this has been a draw for getting her in the jungle.

‘She’s beautiful, funny and she’s dating Rio,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘They are hoping she will say yes.’

Ooh, fingers crossed!

It sounds like Kate – who has been focusing on her business ventures and swimwear range since leaving TOWIE – could prove to be quite the competitor should she head down under as she’s previously expressed an interest in going on the show.

‘A lot of people think I’m just a girl from Essex,’ the reality star said.

‘They think I’m a bit ditsy and that I wouldn’t go on a show like that, and do the trials.

‘But I’m stronger than people think and I would give it a go. I love that show.’

That’s the spirit, Kate! Ms Wright certainly wouldn’t be the first Essex face to try their luck in the jungle, with former cast members Mark Wright, Joey Essex and Ferne McCann all having gone on I’m A Celebrity.

Gemma Collins also had a shot but perhaps the less said about her brief three-day stay on the camp before withdrawing the better…

Other stars who’ve been linked to this year’s series – which kicks off in November – include WAG Rebekah Vardy and Tattoo Fixers favourite Paisley Billings.