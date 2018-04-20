This star really isn't holding back...

Ant McPartlin has come under fire from a former winner of I’m A Celebrity who’s furiously criticised him for his recent drink-driving conviction.

Motorcycle champion Carl Fogarty – who triumphed in the 2014 series of the show – thinks Ant needs to ‘grow up’ and stop ‘running off to rehab’ whenever something goes awry in his life.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Stephanie Davis admits she thinks Ant McPartlin was ‘pushed back’ into work too early after rehab

‘He’s got everybody running about after him going, “Oh it’s a shame for him”,’ says Foggy, 52.

‘Hang on a minute – grow up, sort yourself out and take responsibility. Don’t go running off to rehab every five minutes when something goes wrong.’

The sportsman also believes that the people around Ant, 42, need to be more ‘firm’ with him in the wake of the incident.

‘He got in a car p****d – don’t do that, it’s not right,’ Foggy tells the Daily Star. ‘You don’t need to go to rehab to be told to sort that out, you know that’s wrong and you shouldn’t be doing that.

‘And people around him need to be firm with him. [He should] sort himself out and man up’

Foggy’s comments sparked some backlash on social media but the biker seems to have played down the remarks.

‘Don’t believe everything you read dude.. I love and ant.!!!’ he replied to a Twitter fan who mentioned his remarks.

Ant was fined £86,000 on Monday and disqualified from driving for 20 months after being involved in a three-car collision in London last month.

As the TV star faced his verdict at Wimbledon Magistrates Court, it emerged that he was twice the legal limit when he crashed with his mum Christine Woodhall in the car.

In a letter read out in court Ant was full of remorse and admitted: ‘I’m very sorry I did this. I’m ashamed and mortified that this happened.’

He explained that he had been struggling to cope following the end of his marriage to Lisa Armstrong and was seeking treatment for ‘alcohol and emotional issues’.

Ant previously went to rehab last year for an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse.

Following the incident last month it was announced that he’d be stepping back from his TV commitments, leaving presenting partner Declan Donnelly to host Saturday Night Takeaway alone for the first time.