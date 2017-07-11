My Crazy Life certainly got everyone talking

Katie Price is never far from controversy and the first episode of her new reality show has proved as divisive as you might expect.

My Crazy Life made its debut on Quest Red on Monday night and gave a fascinating insight into the 39-year-old’s home life with husband Kieran Hayler, her five children and their many animals.

During the episode the clan were seeing sorting out a crate full of Katie’s old possessions – including rather awkwardly a box of things from her wedding to ex-husband Peter Andre – as well as welcoming some alpacas to the household and plenty more inbetween.

But viewers were divided over some of her antics, including a moment where Kieran honked his wife’s boobs in front of the children.

Pricey also allowed two-year-old daughter Bunny to see an old picture of her topless from her glamour modelling days.

‘Yet another programme to embarrass her poor kids!’ one watcher commented on Twitter, whilst another said of daughter Princess trying to get her mum to cover her chest with her jacket: ‘When your child is covering your assets up…I’d listen to what she’s saying…getting to that age now where its going to matter what you do’

Others weren’t impressed with the show, with one Twitter user saying they were ‘actually embarrassed for the lass’.

Meanwhile some Instagram fans suggested it felt ‘staged’ and one wrote: ‘Oh Katie. Don’t get me wrong I love your adorable family. But in all honesty… you’re really frustrating to watch. Sorry to say but give it a couple of years and Junior and Princess will find you embarrassing.’

Not everyone disapproved though – in fact many Pricey fans LOVED the madcap programme and found it very entertaining.

‘I’m howling! #KPMyCrazyLife,’ one viewer Tweeted, whilst another posted: ‘Actually enjoying it. You can’t help but find her compulsive viewing #KPMyCrazyLife’

Another added: ‘#KPMyCrazyLife love it!! Least she keeps it real! Kids are all so funny, especially junior.’

So it’s a controversial start for Katie’s new venture – and we wouldn’t expect anything less.