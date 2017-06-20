The programme has been shortened this week and fans aren’t happy

Loose Women fans have vented their fury after learning that the show has been cut down to half an hour long this week.

Viewers were left gutted when Ruth Langsford announced on Tuesday’s programme that it would be on for just 30 minutes due to ITV covering the horse racing at Royal Ascot.

This is set to be the case right through until Friday, leaving many loyal watchers seriously disappointed.

‘loose women is on half hour today im so angry horse racing again 2 weeks ago we had horse racing im angry,’ one annoyed viewer posted on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘When #LooseWomen get’s cut short again like wtf’

Meanwhile one worried that this might become a more regular amendment to the show.

‘Hope it’s not permanent..the news is on at 1pm today..as if there aren’t enough news channels on TV already….I need my Loose Women fix,’ one Twitter user said.

‘Is it worth it….just for half an hour,’ another questioned.

Others have suggested that Loose Women should move to one of the other ITV channels so that its loyal fanbase can still see the full hour-long programme.

‘please @ITV in future if any news coverge put loose women on itv 2 and change some programs to put loose women on please,’ an enthusiastic viewer Tweeted.

Despite the shortened show the panel still managed to squeeze plenty in to Tuesday’s programme, with Ruth joined by panellists Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Lisa Riley to discuss whether families need breaks from each other and at what point someone is considered ‘in their prime’.

Peter Andre appeared alongside the ladies for this discussion and confessed that he feels he was at his peak physically back in his six-pack days in the 1990s, though wife Emily assures him he looks better now.

Meanwhile there was a slightly awks moment at the end of the programme when Ruth revealed that Katie Price would be debuting her new single on Wednesday’s show, and Pete couldn’t help but cringe as they reminded him of his A Whole New World duet with Katie. AWKWARD.

Sounds like Wednesday’s edition should be interesting then, even if it is just half an hour long!