The Big Brother star has definitely still got it

Model, Imogen Thomas isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible figure on Instagram.

The former Big Brother star even owns her own line of swimwear, making the bikini pics even more regular.

But on Monday evening, 35-year-old Imogen shocked fans when she made a BIG revelation – she’s decided to retire from modelling.

Yup, it looks like the welsh beauty pageant star is hanging up her swimwear for good, but not before one last snap of that incredible bod.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a sizzling photo in a red bikini while on a beach in Puerto Rico.

Imogen, who was formerly Miss Wales, gave fans a glimpse of her washboard stomach in the eye-catching two-piece.

‘Looking for a bikini model I’m retiring please DM me your pics… Size: 8, Date: 5/2/18, Location: Dorset, Puerto Rico bikini: @chasingsummeruk’, she wrote next to the sexy snap.



And clearly gobsmacked by the telly star’s decision to quit, her 250k followers were quick to comment on the snap and one wrote: ‘No dont retire you look to good’.

‘Don’t retire gorgeous girl’, agreed another, while a third added: ‘Ahhh I always loved ur bikini pics as u have a real women’s figure!’

And a fourth wrote: ‘Please don’t retire. There is no model as good as you, or anywhere near as pretty xxx’.

Imogen shot to fame on Big Brother back in 2006, but has now turned her hand to fashion designing, releasing a gorgeous bikini collection called Chasing Summer.

Late last year, the telly star – who shares children Siera, two, and four-year-old Ariana with Adam Horsley – revealed she went under the knife to reduce her E-cup boobs as she was self-conscious about them being ‘saggy’.

And following the surgery, Imogen has been confidently showing off the amazing results on social media.

Looking amazing, Imogen!