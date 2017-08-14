The lips, the hair, the brows…

KYLIE JENNER is something of an enigma – ever since she burst onto the celebrity scene at the age of nine, (YES NINE!) when Keeping up with the Kardashian’s first began she’s been the talk of town, but also something of an underdog.

When the show first started, Kylie was just a baby and naturally it was Kim who stole the limelight but over the years as Kylie has grown up (she just turned 20 fyi), she’s become a celebrity in her own right, an entrepreneur and now has her very own TV series; ‘Life of Kylie’

And that’s not all, it was reported last week that she could be on track to become a Billionaire by 2022 thanks to her booming cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics…

Twenty 🎀 #birthdaycollection A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

She’s rich, she has her own company, over 96 million followers on Instagram and is showing no signs of slowing down. However, there’s still another part of Kylie Jenner’s life that we’re absolutely obsessed with; and that’s how her appearance has changed over the last seven years. Obviously she was just a child when she was first thrust into the limelight and of course people change as they grow up. But Kylie’s face seems to have changed an awful lot of the last few years – most noticeably, her lips which are now twice the size they once were…

SEE: KYLIE JENNER’S 7 HAIRSTYLES IN 7 DAYS!

We’re so fascinated by her changing face that we’ve put together a gallery of how it’s changed over the years – the only thing she’s admitted to having is temporary lip fillers so we’ll leave the photos here so you can decide for yourself.