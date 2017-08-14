KYLIE JENNER is something of an enigma – ever since she burst onto the celebrity scene at the age of nine, (YES NINE!) when Keeping up with the Kardashian’s first began she’s been the talk of town, but also something of an underdog.
When the show first started, Kylie was just a baby and naturally it was Kim who stole the limelight but over the years as Kylie has grown up (she just turned 20 fyi), she’s become a celebrity in her own right, an entrepreneur and now has her very own TV series; ‘Life of Kylie’
And that’s not all, it was reported last week that she could be on track to become a Billionaire by 2022 thanks to her booming cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics…
She’s rich, she has her own company, over 96 million followers on Instagram and is showing no signs of slowing down. However, there’s still another part of Kylie Jenner’s life that we’re absolutely obsessed with; and that’s how her appearance has changed over the last seven years. Obviously she was just a child when she was first thrust into the limelight and of course people change as they grow up. But Kylie’s face seems to have changed an awful lot of the last few years – most noticeably, her lips which are now twice the size they once were…
We’re so fascinated by her changing face that we’ve put together a gallery of how it’s changed over the years – the only thing she’s admitted to having is temporary lip fillers so we’ll leave the photos here so you can decide for yourself.
1/19
Kylie Jenner – 2010
At just 13-years old Kylie looks so cute!
Credit: Startraks/REX/Shutterstock
2/19
Kylie Jenner – March 2011
She’s started to play around with hair dye and false lashes here…
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
3/19
Kylie Jenner – April 2011
…the lashes are here to stay a year later
Credit: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
4/19
Kylie Jenner August – 2011
Still looking pretty cute and natural with some very plucked eyebrows
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
5/19
Kylie Jenner – March 2012
It looks like she’s started hitting the fake tan bottle here
Credit: Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock
6/19
Kylie Jenner – March 2013
This is a great look for Kylie, bold red lips and wavy hair!
Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
7/19
Kylie Jenner – November 2013
Opting for a fringe and ombre hair, this totally changes Kylie’s face
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
8/19
Kylie Jenner – June 2014
The first time we’ve seen her with short hair and it looks great! Her lips have started to look bigger but it could be the liner and lipstick…
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
9/19
Kylie Jenner – August 2015
This seems to be the point where Kylie’s face starts to look really different and her lips are noticeably fuller!
Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
10/19
Kylie Jenner – November 2015
Green hair, don’t care!
Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
11/19
Kylie Jenner – April 2016
Kylie looks absolutely unrecognisable in this selfie, cute wig though!
12/19
Kylie Jenner – September 2016
Her lips are definitely getting bigger…
Credit: StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
13/19
Kylie Jenner – October 2016
This time, pink hair, full brows and long long lashes!
14/19
Kylie Jenner – February 2017
Slightly natural makeup and her lips look fit to burst!
15/19
Kylie Jenner – April 2017
Nice hair babes!
16/19
Kylie Jenner – May 2017
Kylie… is that you?!
Credit: Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
17/19
Kylie Jenner – May 2017
Lots of makeup and lots of filter in this snap
18/19
Kylie Jenner – August 2017
Wearing her very own lip kit…
19/19
Kylie Jenner – August 2017
In this screenshot from her TV show we totally didn’t realise it was her… soz Kylie!